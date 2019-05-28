Delhi: 28-year-old woman jumps off building in suicide bid

A 28-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a seven-storey apartment complex in East Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar Monday afternoon.

Ankita Pandey, who got married over a month ago, jumped off the terrace of a tower at East End Apartments around 1.30 pm, said police.

A police officer said, “The victim was not a resident of the apartment complex… she lived in block A of New Ashok Nagar, which is close to the apartment.”

The woman’s father, Ajay Kumar Singh, who was present at the spot, told The Indian Express, “I don’t know why she took this step, I don’t know if she was depressed.”

The woman’s husband Mukesh Kumar Pandey stood at the spot, inconsolable, as police investigated the matter. The guard stationed at the apartment complex said, “I didn’t see her fall, I only heard the sound, and rushed there.”

DCP (East) Jasmeet Singh said a PCR call was received at 1.45 pm. “The couple got married on April 21. The SDM of the area has been informed, and inquest proceedings have been initiated.”

The post-mortem of the body will be conducted Tuesday, said police.

(Ananya Tiwari is an intern with The Indian Express)