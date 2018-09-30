Delhi: 28-year-old tries to stop robbery bid, shot dead

CCTV footage from the spot CCTV footage from the spot

A 28-year-old man who tried to foil a robbery bid was shot dead by two men in Shahdara’s Jagrati Enclave, police said. As per police, the man, Mohit, intervened as the two were trying to rob a cash collection staffer working for a local businessman, and managed to catch hold of one of them.

During the commotion, a crowd of around 30 gathered on the main road, leading to a traffic jam. But as soon as the men opened fire, the crowd dispersed, even as Mohit tried to wrest the gun from the accused, police said.

The CCTV footage showed one of the accused on his feet and the other struggling with Mohit. Eventually, the accused managed to gain control of his weapon and shot Mohit, who slumped to the ground. The two then collected the loot in a bag as over a dozen vehicles passed by. They then fled the spot, following which a crowd gathered around the body.

DCP (Shahdra) Meghna Yadav said that no arrest has been made so far. “Clues point towards the involvement of criminals from Uttar Pradesh. Raids are on.” Police are trying to track the number plate of their two-wheeler.

The CCTV footage showed the incident taking place at 8.18 pm, but police were informed around 8.45 pm. The accused had tailed the cash collection staffer and snatched his bag containing Rs 8 lakh. “A crowd chased down the two, and Mohit caught hold of one of them,” Yadav said.

“My son was trying to do the right thing. He would have been home if this hadn’t happened,” his father Raj Kumar said. Mohit had been working as a personal driver for eight years.

A spate of armed robberies have taken place in Anand Vihar police jurisdiction area. A week ago, a couple were robbed near a cinema hall. On September 10, armed men held a builder and his friend captive inside their car, and later fired in the air before fleeing. A senior official from FICCI was robbed in front of his family in August; an employee of a private firm was robbed by three armed men outside a bank in May; and in January, a hockey player’s neck was injured after a bike-borne man snatched her chain.

Asked about the incidents, Yadav said, “We have been taking proactive action like clamping down on public drinking and pick-pocketing. The area sharing its borders with UP makes it a natural target for criminals.”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App