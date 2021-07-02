Delhi: 28-year-old ‘thrashed’ outside her house in East of Kailash ‘for feeding street dogs’

The incident took place on June 10 and a video of the incident went viral on social media. (Representational)

A 28-year-old woman was allegedly thrashed outside her house in South Delhi’s East of Kailash by a mother-daughter duo over feeding street dogs in the area, said police officials on Friday. The incident took place on June 10 and a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The video was uploaded by Tania, who was allegedly beaten up and threatened by the accused identified as Kamaljit Kaur and her teenage daughter.

In the one-minute video, the woman first talks about how the mother-daughter duo “abused her” and points the camera at them, following which, they charge at the former and push her. A heated argument takes place and later in the video, the older woman is seen twisting the victim’s hand and pulling her hair. One of the accused is also seen holding a stick.

In her complaint to the police, Tania said she was taking a fitness class online when Kaur started a fight with her father, who’s a retired officer from the Indian Army.

“I heard a woman screaming, shouting and abusing right outside my house. I paused my class to go check what was happening…Kaur was holding a wooden stick and waving it on my father’s face. My brother was trying to deflate the situation while the women repeatedly yelled about killing my dog…,” reads the FIR registered on the complaint of Tania.

Tania said she went back to her class, thinking her brother-father will handle the situation but later found Kaur along with two policemen outside her house.

“When I started informing the policemen about her abusive, aggressive and violent behaviour towards my family, dogs…since the last couple of days, she verbally abused… charged at me aggressively…The mother and daughter ganged up on me…the daughter twisted my left arm…while the mother was twisting my right arm and thrashing me with her wooden stick,” reads the FIR.

The woman said the fight stopped after her father and police intervened.

The FIR was registered against the two women on June 18 under sections of violence, wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation.

RP Meena, DCP (Southeast) said the district police have received complaints from both sides. “Cross cases have been registered at Amar Colony police station and the matter is being investigated,” she added.

Police said Kaur too alleged in her complaint that Tania beat her up and hurled abuses at her minor daughter. They fought over her street dogs. An officer said Kaur sustained injuries on her hand and shoulder.