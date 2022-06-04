Delhi: 28-year-old man beaten to death after fight over loaning money

A 28-year-old man was allegedly murdered by a 22-year-old man in Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar area on Friday after a fight over money to buy drugs, police said, adding that the victim was allegedly stabbed with a blade and assaulted with bricks.

According to the police, the deceased, Narender alias Bunti, and the accused, Rahul Kali, were declared ‘bad character’ in the Adarsh Nagar police station records. Rahul was arrested, police said, adding that efforts were being made to arrest his brother, who is absconding.

Police said around 2.15 pm, they received information from the police control room that a person had been injured with a blade. A team reached the spot and rushed the victim to a hospital in Jahangirpuri, from where he was referred to another hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

“Narender was assaulted by Rahul and his brother Rohit. A fight ensued between Narender and Rahul after Narender’s repeated demands of borrowing money for his drug addiction. Irked by the repeated demands, Rahul called his brother in Mandirwali gali in Azadpur village and stabbed him with a blade and hit him on the head with bricks,” a police officer said.

In a purported video clip of the incident, a man can be seen raining repeated blows on the victim with bricks.

An FIR was registered under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Adarsh Nagar police station.