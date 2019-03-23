Delhi: 28-year-old jumps in front of Metro, dies

A 28-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide Friday by jumping in front of a Metro train on the Blue Line in Noida, said police.

According to police, the woman, Sheetal Srivastava, jumped in front of the incoming train at Noida Sector 16 station around 11.30 am. She was rushed to Kailash Hospital in Sector 27, where she was declared brought dead. She had received multiple fractures, said police.

“We received information from the Metro authorities that a woman had committed suicide. The woman worked in a private company in Sector 16, and would often use the Metro for the commute. While no complaint has been filed by the family members so far, prima facie it appears to be a case of issues at home. More information will be received after questioning,” said Rajvir Singh, station house officer, Noida Sector 20.

According to police, Sheetal lived in Sector 22 and had been married for the last nine years. She is survived by her husband and a three-year-old daughter. Services at Sector 16 Metro station were halted for a few minutes before resuming, an official said.

“So far, no suicide note has been recovered. The body was handed to the family after post-mortem,” said SHO Singh.