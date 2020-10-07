Delhi: 275 patients visited post-Covid clinic since August

The clinic was opened at Rajiv Gandhi hospital in August. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

Started in August, the post-Covid clinic set up at the Delhi government’s Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital has so far seen 275 patients who came in with complications after recovering from the disease. The hospital has started analysing initial trends and found that almost 30% of the patients are visiting for neuropsychiatric treatment.

“We have started to carve out the initial trend from patients who have visited our clinic so far… the complications faced by them are on expected lines. A WhatsApp group formed for Covid patients who had recovered had given us a rough idea of what kind of patients will be visiting our clinic,” said Dr Ajeet Jain, nodal officer of the clinic.

According to doctors, patients from all age groups are visiting the clinic. While the younger age group is complaining of neuropsychiatric issues like sleeplessness, hyperventilation, etc, the elderly are raising issues of breathlessness, extreme weakness and other respiratory problems. “The younger age group has anxiety attacks, palpitations, fear of Covid complications, death. Basically, they are traumatised,” said Dr Jain.

Experts across the country have been highlighting the magnitude of post-covid complications as the virus has manifestations that go beyond the lungs and can affect the entire body.

The concept of the clinic was initiated when, as a regular policy, the hospital started contacting patients who had already recovered from Covid and was informed that they were facing various kinds of problems. The clinic has a waiting area alongside the registration counter and offers services such as a counselling centre, sample collection area, physiotherapy and yoga centre.

“Patients visiting the clinic are complaining of breathlessness, fever, fatigue, myalgia, chest congestion — most complications commonly associated with Covid-19. During the follow-up, we found that a sizeable number of patients are those who were shifted from our hospital to other medical facilities post recovery,” said Dr Jain.

Apart from this, the clinic has a consultation chamber with an OPD set-up wherein pulmonology, cardiology, psychiatry and neurology services are offered. There is a sample collection area where blood samples, ECGs and, if required, other relevant investigations such as EEG or PFT are conducted.

