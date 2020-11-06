Delhi: 27,000 cheated in job racket that used fake govt site

The Delhi Police Cyber Cell claims to have busted one of the biggest job rackets in the country by arresting five men who allegedly cheated more than 27,000 people in the last two months through a fake government job portal. Police said the gang allegedly duped over Rs 1.09 crore by targeting more than 15 lakh job aspirants, many of whom were approached through data collected from an online exam centre run by the main accused.

According to police, the gang allegedly created a fake government website named Swasthya Avum Jan Kalyan Sansthan (SAJKS), claiming to be an initiative under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and advertised 13,000 job vacancies in August. “The website looked so genuine that some media organisations and job websites also reported about the vacancies. This attracted more people,” DCP (cyber cell) Anyesh Roy said.

Police identified the alleged mastermind as Ramdhari Singh (50), who runs an online exam centre in Mundka and had access to data of more than 15 lakh job aspirants. “He conducted entrance tests for several government institutes at his centre and had personal details of each candidate in a database. He used this to target them,” said an officer.

Ramdhari worked with software engineer Joginder Singh (35) and web designer Sandeep (32) to create a website advertising over 13,000 job vacancies for accountants, clerks, data entry operators, lab attendants, ambulance drivers and car drivers.

According to police, Joginder and Sandeep also sent bulk messages and mails to people. Police said the website prompted each candidate to upload their biodata and pay a registration fee of around Rs 400-500.

DCP Roy said, “We received a complaint in October from a man alleging that he was cheated of Rs 500 by a fake job website. Though the amount was small, we noticed that the website has more than thousands of visitors. During further investigation, we checked the website and traced the bank account where the money was being transferred.”

One of the people who lost money, Bhupinder (28), an accountant, told The Indian Express, “This year has been very difficult for me and my family. I live with my brother in Delhi. Both of us lost jobs due to the lockdown. I was looking for jobs when I found the SAJKS advertisement on a TV channel. I filled the online form and gave Rs 500. I waited for a week but didn’t receive a reply. I tried to call the number mentioned on the website but nobody picked up. I uploaded a post on social media about the fraud and soon found that there were others who were cheated.”

Police said the accused had been taking out money from the account. “A team went to Hisar and caught a man named Amandeep (27) withdrawing money from an ATM using the same account. He confessed that he was a member of a gang,” said a senior police officer.

Police arrested Ramdhari, Joginder, Sandeep and Surender Singh (50) from Hisar and Delhi. The bank account and phone numbers given on the website were issued in Surender’s name.

