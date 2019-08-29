Delhi: 27-year-old shot dead over Rs 15,000 loan

A 27-year-old aspiring model was shot dead in central Delhi’s Prasad Nagar, allegedly by one of his friends Tuesday night, police said. According to police, the victim, Vinay, had borrowed Rs 15,000 from the accused over a month ago, but did not pay it back. Two men have been arrested in connection with the crime, said police.

Advertising

“The incident took place at around 10.30 pm when Vinay was going back home with his younger brother. Their vehicle was intercepted by one Akash at Kikar Wala Chowk, who asked him to return his money. Vinay allegedly refused. This led to a scuffle,” a senior officer said.

As the argument escalated, Akash whipped out his pistol and fired at Vinay, said police. “Vinay tried to run, but Akash chased him down. He fired seven to eight rounds. The accused managed to flee,” an officer said, adding that they were arrested with help from CCTV footage. Vinay was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, said police.