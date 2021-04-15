Delhi: 2588 people fined for not wearing masks

Delhi police officer takes photo of people who are not wearing mask in the capital (Express photo/Praveen Khanna)

Over 5.6 lakh people have been fined for not wearing masks at public places in Delhi, said police officials on Thursday.

Anil Mittal, Additional Police PRO, said, “Till date, the police has issued over 5,63,050 challans against people who were caught without a face mask in public.”

On Wednesday, the police fined 2588 people for not wearing masks during the day. Some offenders were also caught during the night curfew. The police also fined people who were found violating social distancing norms at markets, malls, or near hospitals.

“Despite strict guidelines, many people are found in big groups in markets. We have fined over 39,207 people for violating social distancing. Over 3,620 people were also found spitting in public,” said the police.

In total, the police have caught and fined more than 6 lakh people for violating Covid norms in public this year.

The Delhi Police said they also distribute face masks at shelters everyday. More than 4.3 lakh free masks have been provided to people in Delhi.