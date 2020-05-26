Delhi: Over 250 shanties gutted in fire in Tughlaqabad, no casualties

The fire broke out at slums in the Tughlaqabad area around 12.50 am Tuesday. (ANI) The fire broke out at slums in the Tughlaqabad area around 12.50 am Tuesday. (ANI)

Over 250 shanties were gutted in a medium-category fire that broke out at slums in Delhi’s Tughlaqabad area around 12.50 am Tuesday. Delhi Fire Service (DFS) chief Atul Garg said that 28 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse it.

No casualties have been reported. One seven-year-old girl received 30 per cent burn injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at Safdarjung hospital.

DFS divisional officer S K Dua said that it was a small fire at first, escalated to the medium category at 1.25 am, and brought under control by 3:40 am. “There were at least 32 fire tenders on spot, and 130 fire-fighters. After the fire was doused, we started the cooling operation which went on till 8 am,” said Dua.

He said that the shanties are gutted, and around 1,000 people are displaced. He also said that while the fire started as a small one, it escalated to the medium category because of the small LPG cylinders in the area which caught fire and exploded leading to the quick spread of the blaze.

At 8.30 am, another fire occurred at a shoe factory in Keshavpuram, and 23 fire tenders were sent there to douse the flames. The fire was brought under control at 11.52 am, and no casualties have been reported.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd