Delhi: 25-yr-old fished out of drain, family identifies body through ring

Javed shows a photograph of his nephew, Hamza. Javed shows a photograph of his nephew, Hamza.

Hamza Ghyasuddin Ansari (25) had been missing since the evening of February 26. On Friday, his body was identified at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital by his family — after eight days of visiting various hospitals and police stations.

The post-mortem was conducted during the day and the body was released around 4 pm, following which his family took it to their hometown in Meerut.

“The last time I saw Hamza was when we went to a mosque in Mustafabad during maghrib (around 7 pm). He usually goes down the street to have tea after praying. I started searching for him after that, but couldn’t locate him. That is when the riots had broken out. I tried to call him at 9 pm but in vain,” said Hamza’s brother-in-law Arif (30).

Hailing from Meerut, Hamza shifted to Mustafabad just over a month ago. He had three brothers and three sisters. “He was staying with his sister and brother-in-law, and was working at an eatery in Mustafabad,” said Javed, Hamza’s uncle.

Hamza’s body was found in the Bhagirathi drain, said an inspector from Gokulpuri police station. In fact, all five bodies at RML hospital were pulled out from drains over the past week. “Three have been identified so far,” said a police inspector.

A sub-inspector said: “The body starts to decompose after a few days so his family could not identify him from the photo we showed them.”

Arif said: “I could not recognise his face. But I remembered he was wearing a maroon kurta and black jacket that day. He wears a black ring on his finger, which I was able to recognise.”

