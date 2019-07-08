Delhi: 25-year-old ‘kills’ mother over money to buy liquor

A 25-year-old man allegedly stabbed his mother to death after she refused to give him money to buy alcohol. The incident took place in North West Delhi’s Model Town in the early hours of Sunday. Police said Deepak Singh, a member of a wedding band, was arrested the same day after he surrendered. A case has been registered under IPC section 302 (murder).

Advertising

“A man came to us at 1.25 am and said he had killed his mother. We sent officers to his residence, who found a woman lying on a bed with her throat slit. They also found a blood-stained kitchen knife beside the bed. The woman was rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital where she was declared dead on arrival. The accused was then arrested,” said DCP (North West) Vijayanta Arya.

Police claimed the accused was drunk at the time of the incident.

The victim, Asha Devi, worked as a domestic help. She lived with her three sons, including the accused, in a two-bedroom house in Model Town’s Vijay Nagar.

Advertising

“Deepak was an alcoholic… He and his mother would often fight because of this. Asha wanted him to quit drinking and get married,” said Gurcharan, the landlady who lives near the victim’s house.

Apart from the victim and the accused, police said no one was home at the time of the incident. The family arrived at the hospital on Sunday morning to claim the body. “Further investigation is on to verify all claims,” said Arya.