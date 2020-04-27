Delhi: 25 workers found in truck, sent to shelter home, say Cops

Police said the migrants, who worked as construction workers in Outer Delhi, have been shifted to a shelter home in Fatehpur Beri. (Representational) Police said the migrants, who worked as construction workers in Outer Delhi, have been shifted to a shelter home in Fatehpur Beri. (Representational)

Delhi Police found 25 migrant labourers, including eight women and seven children, in a truck near South Delhi’s Kotla Mubarakpur Saturday night. They were trying to return to Madhya Pradesh. A case has been registered against the driver and his helper and the truck has been seized. Police said the migrants, who worked as construction workers in Outer Delhi, have been shifted to a shelter home in Fatehpur Beri.

DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, “The driver said he had come to Delhi to deliver essential goods and was returning to MP. The labourers came to know about this and paid the driver Rs 1,000 per person to drop them to their hometown.” Police said nine people boarded from Narela, six from Karnal bypass and 10 from near AIIMS.

Kishan (32), one of the migrants, said, “My wife and I work in Narela but we lost our jobs since the lockdown. It wasn’t easy to leave Delhi on foot. My friend told me about this truck, which was unloading material near North Delhi.” Shyama, another worker, said, “Our contractor left us and I had to beg for food and money for a week. I thought the truck would take us back home… We don’t want to live like this.”

Around 65 migrants, heading to Bihar and UP, were also found in two delivery vans near Seemapuri. A case was registered against the two drivers and the migrants were sent to Yamuna Sports Complex.

