Delhi: 25 buses with CCTVs to be added to fleet

The city’s bus fleet is set to register an addition after eight long years with the induction of the first lot of 25 standard-floor buses. These will be flagged off by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday. Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said this is the first lot of 1,000 buses that are to be procured. He said the buses, which will come under the cluster scheme, are equipped with CCTVs, panic buttons, GPS, and hydraulic lifts for the differently-abled.

According to official estimates, Delhi requires at least 11,000 buses to meet its current requirements. However, the fleet stands at around 5,200, with 3,600 coming under the DTC and 1,679 orange cluster buses managed by the DIMTS.