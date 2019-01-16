Delhi: 24-year-old stabbed for resisting harassment

A 24-year-old woman was attacked, allegedly by a security guard in an inebriated state, after she objected to his lewd remarks in Dabri area of Dwarka on Monday, police said.

Police have arrested the accused, Raman, who allegedly attacked the woman with a sharp object after she snubbed his advances.

According to police, the accused accosted the woman outside a Metro station.

“She was going to Subzi Mandi where her father was waiting for her… At first, when the accused passed lewd comments, she ignored him,” said a police officer.

However, as the man continued following her and kept passing comments, the woman objected and snubbed him, said police. He then tried to slit her throat using a sharp object, but missed, police claimed.

Later, he inflicted several cut wounds on her body and that’s when locals rushed to help her, and also beat up Raman, police said.

The woman lost consciousness briefly, before accompanying locals to Dabri police station to hand over the accused and register a complaint.

A police officer said: “A case has been registered under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 309 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).”