Delhi: 24-year-old man stabbed to death in Rohini, cop’s son is accused

A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death, allegedly by the son of a police officer, in Rohini late Friday night. The victim, Rajat Chaudhary, was out for a cold drink with two friends in Avantika Market in Sector 1, when Gaurav Dahiya (25) allegedly stabbed him after the two got into an argument.

“We have arrested Gaurav as well as his two accomplices, and the weapon has been recovered. Gaurav is the son of an assistant sub-inspector of the Delhi Police. We are verifying more details,” said Anil Mittal, Additional PRO, Delhi Police. An FIR under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered at South Rohini police station.

“When Chaudhary and his friends were in the market, they were approached by two of their friends Lokesh and Vipin, who said they were involved in a scuffle with Gaurav and his two friends. When Chaudhary intervened, there was a heated argument, and Gaurav allegedly stabbed him,” said Mittal.

According to Jatin Sharma (27), who was with the victim at the time, Gaurav reached the market on his bike and allegedly attempted to snatch Lokesh’s mobile phone and some money. He also allegedly beat up Lokesh, which is when he rushed to Chaudhary and Sharma for help.

“Gaurav said ‘tujhe pata nahi hai main kaun hu’. He then took his friend aside, who handed him a knife, and he stabbed Rajat near the chest. Everyone ran away, while Rajat’s cousin, who was also in the market, and I stayed there. He attacked both of us, and then fled on his bike,” alleged Sharma, who has known the victim for over a decade.

Sharma also claimed that neither he nor Chaudhary knew Gaurav, and had only spotted him at Avantika Market once or twice. “He was unemployed and had two cases against him. We are getting more details on those cases,” said Mittal.

Chaudhary was rushed to Jaipur Golden hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. He is survived by his parents and a younger brother.