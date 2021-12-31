Delhi: 24-year-old man stabbed to death by friends at Shahdara, 2 held

A 24-year-old man was allegedly assaulted and stabbed to death in broad daylight at Shahdara in Delhi by three of his friends on Wednesday.

The police said the victim, identified as Shahrukh (24), was suspected of dating the sister of one of the accused. The trio found out about the relationship and killed him at a market in the Old Seemapuri area around 5 pm, said the police.

Two of the accused, identified as Zuber and Aditya, have been arrested, said the police. The third accused Zafar is absconding.

A video of the incident shot by one of the locals shows the accused dragging Shahrukh outside a shop in a market. One of the accused stabs and thrashes him while another one takes a metal chair and hits him. Shahrukh tries to resist the attack but the trio takes turns and brutally attacks him with weapons and the chair. Nobody in the crowd comes forward to help as per the video.

Shahrukh was rushed to GTB hospital but the doctors declared him brought dead.

R Sathiyasundaram, deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara), said: “We formed several teams and conducted raids in the area to nab the accused. Within a day, our team caught two men- Zuber and Aditya. They are residents of Seemapuri and known to the victim.”

During interrogation, Zuber told the police that he got into a heated argument after realising that Shahrukh was dating his sister. He was upset about the relationship and confronted Shahrukh and got into a fight along with his friend and killed him.

After the incident, Zuber fled to Shaheed Nagar in Uttar Pradesh to hide from the police. He was arrested near a relative’s house. Aditya was arrested from Delhi early on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Shahrukh’s family, who lives in Seemapuri, denied allegations of their son dating the sister of one of the accused. They said he worked at a tailor’s shop in the area and that all the three accused were his friends.