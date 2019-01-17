Delhi: 24-year-old man killed in hit-and-run

A professional photographer was killed and his friend sustained injuries after their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle in southeast Delhi’s Sunlight Colony on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, the victim, Hardik Momi (24), had come from Ludhiana to celebrate Lohri with his friends. He was pursuing a photography course from Pathshala South Asian Media Institute in Dhaka. His friend, Banmeet Singh, a final-year Bachelor of Fine Arts student, is out of danger.

A case was registered under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt) and 304-(a) (causing death by negligence) at Sunlight Colony police station.

In his statement, Banmeet told police that the two had left home around midnight to buy food and water at Nizamuddin railway station. “Hardik was riding the motorcycle, while I was sitting behind. Just as we reached the DND loop near Maharani Bagh, an unidentified vehicle hit us from behind. I fell on the footpath. I could not see the errant vehicle’s licence plate,” he told police.

The two men were taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where doctors declared Hardik dead on arrival. Police said they are looking at CCTV footage of the surrounding area for clues about the errant vehicle.