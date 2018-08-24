Delhi: 24-year-old held for rape of minor, had tried to kidnap another girl earlier

Delhi: Out to relieve herself, 9-year-old allegedly raped in jungle Delhi: Out to relieve herself, 9-year-old allegedly raped in jungle

After the nine-year-old described to her counsellors Thursday morning that it was “a tall, dark-complexioned uncle” who had assaulted her when she came out of a portable toilet Wednesday night, the police shared the inputs with the locals of the area. The accused, a 24-year-old identified as Prakash, was nabbed from South West Delhi by evening.

DCP (South West) Devender Arya said the investigations are underway.

Police said they were informed around 11 pm Wednesday that a minor girl was allegedly raped by an unidentified person in South-West Delhi. The nine-year-old had gone to the nearby jungle as “portable toilets there did not have electricity”. An FIR was lodged in the matter under IPC sections 376 (rape), 365 (kidnapping) as well as relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the police station in the area, police said.

Prakash, who is a rag-picker, had allegedly attempted to kidnap a minor girl hours before he raped the nine-year-old girl.

Police said they had received a PCR call on Wednesday afternoon from a woman alleging that an unidentified man allegedly tried to kidnap her daughter. The woman, however, rescued her daughter in time but the man managed to escape. The woman did not lodge any formal police complaint.

“Several teams were looking for the accused when police received a call on Thursday evening that locals have detained a man with the same profile as described by the alleged rape victim to the counsellors. Police reached the spot and took the accused to the police station,” a senior police officer said.

The woman, who had complained about the attempt to kidnap of her daughter, again approached the police and identified the accused, the officer said. The officer added that the accused during interrogation confessed to having committed the rape as well as attempt to kidnap.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd