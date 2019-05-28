Delhi: 24-year-old dies as bike crashes into divider on Outer Ring Road

A 24-year-old man died after his bike crashed into the divider on the Outer Ring Road, near Civil Lines Saturday, police said.

Officers said the incident happened around 9 pm near Chandgi Akhada when Wazirabad-resident Mohit Gehlot was travelling with his cousin, Monu Kumar (22), to the latter’s house in Gautam Budh Nagar. Kumar was behind Gehlot on another bike.

Police said the victim was holding a helmet in his left hand when he lost control of the vehicle. DCP North Nupur Prasad said, “A passing PCR vehicle took Gehlot to Sushruta Trauma Centre in Civil Lines, where he was declared brought dead. His cousin Kumar said Gehlot had lost balance of the bike due to the speed and hit the divider.”

An eyewitness, Ali Ahmed (50), who travelling home to Jamia Nagar from Sonia Vihar in his car, said he called the police after witnessing the crash.

He added, “(Gehlot) was ahead of my car and his bike suddenly crashed into the divider… it seemed like he was speeding. We stopped the car and went to help him. He was bleeding profusely from the back of his head and there was a lot of blood on the road.” Ahmed said he could not recall if Gehlot was wearing a helmet, but remembers it flying in the air after the crash.

“His friend came to the spot within minutes and started crying ‘Mohit bhai kya hua, Mohit bhai utho (what happened Mohit, wake up)’ after seeing him, but the victim was unconscious,” the eyewitness said.

He added that the road was blocked with traffic and Kumar hailed an autorickshaw to take Gehlot to a hospital before they came across a PCR a few metres ahead on the road.

Police said the victim was unemployed, and had two younger brothers.