Delhi: 23-yr-old dead as bike rams BSES gate

A 23-year-old man died and his two friends were injured after their motorcycle rammed the gates of a BSES office in East Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar Saturday morning. Initial investigation has revealed that the victim lost control after the bike hit a speed bumper.

Advertising

“The incident took place around 1 am Saturday. Police were informed about the incident by Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. The victim, Vikas, was riding a black Royal Enfield bike and the injured were riding pillion. All of them were riding without helmets,” a senior police officer said.

He added that a case has been registered and more details are being ascertained.