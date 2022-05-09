Delhi: 23-year-old man shot dead outside party

The Delhi Police have arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly shooting dead a 23-year-old man in Outer Delhi’s Ashram Vatika Sunday night, said officials Monday. The victim was trying to leave a party when the accused allegedly followed him and shot him dead, said the police.

The police said they received a PCR call around 10.08 pm from the victim’s father. The caller Taha Singh alleged that his son Sunil was killed by a local man at a party. Sunil was rushed to a hospital but he succumbed to his injuries, the father said.

Deputy commissioner of police (Outernorth) Brijendra Yadav said: “The victim’s family and friends named one Sanjay Tanwar as the accused. We found that Sanjay and Sunil met at a party hours before the incident where Sanjay got drunk and was brandishing his pistol. We found out that he was dancing when he hurled slurs at the victim. The men got into an altercation but Sunil left after some time.”

Sanjay was upset and followed Sunil, said the police. The two again got into an argument and Sanjay fired at Sunil who escaped from the spot as others rushed him to the hospital, added the police. The police said Sanjay was apprehended after several raids were conducted in and around Delhi.