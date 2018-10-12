Delhi: 23-year-old dies after bullet aimed at neighbour hits him

Sundar was taken to a hospital by his father, but was declared brought dead, police said Sundar was taken to a hospital by his father, but was declared brought dead, police said

A 23-year-old man was killed when a bullet, fired by three men at another person, hit him in the chest, in northwest Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar Thursday, police said.

According to police, the incident took place when Shyam Sundar was standing outside his house and talking on the phone. Three persons on a motorbike halted near his place and opened fire at one Parvesh Sisodia, who lives in Sundar’s neighbourhood. But the bullet hit Sundar and Sisodia escaped unhurt, police said, adding that the trio fled the scene.

Sundar was taken to a hospital by his father, but was declared brought dead, police said. “It has been found that Sisodia, who is a contractor, had developed a rivalry over money with the accused. On Wednesday night, they came to threaten him. An argument ensued and one of the accused opened fire at him. However, the bullet hit Sundar,” said a police officer.

DCP (northwest) Aslam Khan said all three accused have been identified and will be arrested soon.

