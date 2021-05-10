Delhi: 23 patients missing from Hindu Rao, inquiry on

Since North MCD’s Hindu Rao Hospital was converted into a Covid centre from April 18, 23 patients have left the facility without informing the hospital. The hospital has 270 beds for Covid patients. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Sunday directed the health department to conduct an enquiry into the matter. “It is not only dangerous to the lives of these patients but also a set back to the efforts of the government which has imposed curfew/lockdown to break the chain and to check the spread of this disease,” reads Sisodia’s order.

A spokesperson of the Delhi Police said, “There have been no FIR complaints thus far with regard to this”