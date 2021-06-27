Delhi: 22-year-old wrestler arrested in Chhatrasal Stadium murder case

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Sushil Kumar and 11 others have been arrested in the case so far. (File Photo)

The Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested another man in connection with the murder of junior wrestler Sagar Dhankar.

Police on Sunday said a 22-year-old wrestler was arrested from Delhi’s Najafgarh after they found he was outside Chhatrasal stadium during the brawl on May 4.

Till date, police have arrested 12 people, including two-time Olympic gold medallist Sushil Kumar, in connection with the assault and murder case. On Friday, Kumar was shifted from Mandoli Jail to Tihar Jail.

The accused, Gaurav Laura, hails from Haryana and lives in Najafgarh’s Baprola village. A senior police officer said, “Laura was arrested after our team found he was present outside the stadium and involved in the fight which led to the death of Dhankar. He will be questioned and produced before the Rohini court to seek police remand.”

On May 4, Kumar allegedly called other wrestlers who then assaulted Dhankar and two of his friends outside the stadium over a property dispute. Dhankar succumbed to injuries. Police found videos of Kumar and his aides outside the stadium on the night of the assault.

However, Kumar fled and was caught by the Delhi Police Special Cell on May 23. Police said the wrestler had been on the run for weeks and travelled between Delhi, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Punjab to evade arrest.

The Crime Branch and Rohini district team also arrested Haryana-based criminals in connection with the murder.

DCP (Crime Branch) Monika Bhardwaj said: “So far, 12 accused persons have been arrested in this case. The court has issued non-bailable warrants against six accused who are absconding.”