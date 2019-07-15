Delhi: 22-year-old stabbed to death after cycle rams bike, 2 nabbed

In an incident of road rage in South Delhi’s Defence Colony, a man and a juvenile allegedly stabbed to death a 22-year-old man in the early hours of Sunday. Police said the man has been arrested and the juvenile apprehended, and a case registered under IPC

section 302 (punishment for murder).

According to police, the incident took place in the early hours of Sunday when the victim, Shyam Bodh Shah, was heading home from work. Police said the victim worked at Swagath Restaurant in the Defence Colony market as a pantry assistant.

Police said Shah’s cycle rammed the motorcycle the accused were travelling on. The men got into a heated argument and one of the accused pulled out a knife and stabbed Shah on the left side of his chest, said police.

“We received a call at 12.30 am about the incident, which took place near South Extension bus stand. Bystanders rushed the injured man to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The accused fled the spot after stabbing him,” said DCP (South) Vijay Kumar.

Police then deployed search teams and highway patrol bikes near the area. “One of our teams spotted two men on a bike, wearing blood-stained clothes. The officers stopped them. The man has been identified as Rahul. The duo work as domestic helps,” said a police officer.

Sumit Tomar, an employee at Swagath restaurant, said: “Shah left the restaurant with his friend after midnight. He would often drop his friend to the bus stand and then leave for home. He had been working at the restaurant for more than four years. He was very good at his work and was helpful.”

Police, however, have not found any other witnesses and are investigating if anyone else was with Shah at the time of the incident.

Shah lived with his brothers in a rented apartment in Zamrudpur, Greater Kailash.

“He was hardworking, he would send Rs 7,000 to his family every month. His parents are unemployed and live in Bihar. His younger brother and sister live with his parents… his elder brother, Ram, works as a labourer. The family was dependent on him. He was

also saving for his sister’s wedding,” said Shah’s cousin Ram Lakhan.