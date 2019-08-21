Delhi: 22-year-old man found dead in pond

The body of a 22-year-old man was recovered from a pond in Rohini’s Ranikheda Monday afternoon.

“We were informed about the incident around 1 am on Monday. Bystanders claimed they saw a white car fall into the pond. The car, with 35 boxes of illicit liquor, was recovered but there was no trace of any occupants. Following a search operation, a man’s body was found. He was taken to the nearest hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. A post-mortem will be conducted,” said S D Mishra, DCP (Rohini).

Police identified the man as Pushpender, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj.

A case has been registered at Kanjhawala police station against unknown persons under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence) and sections 33 and 58 of the Delhi Excise Act.

Police are also looking into whether another person was inside the car when the incident took place. “There’s a possibility that there was only one man inside the car or the second man escaped before the vehicle fell into the pond. A probe is on,” said a senior police officer.