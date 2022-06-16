Delhi: 22-year-old arrested for murdering food delivery executive

A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly murdering an on-duty food delivery executive who lived in West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar early on Wednesday morning. Police said that the arrested man, along with a second accused, allegedly got into a quarrel with the deceased, 29-year-old Sagar Singh, when they saw him smoking in front of a house.

Police identified the accused as Chander Vihar resident Harshdeep Singh (22), a welder, and said that the murder weapon, a knife, had been recovered from him. The police also revealed that they were looking for the second accused, who had been identified, and said that he would be arrested shortly.

Delhi News Live | Follow latest updates

Officials said that the incident took place at 12.30 am on Wednesday morning and a first information report (FIR) was subsequently filed under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal, “The victim was a food delivery man. He was waiting outside a house to deliver food when two men on a bike came to the area. A quarrel occurred and the accused stabbed the victim on the left side of his chest, leading to his death.”

Police said that the motive was not clear. “The accused and the victim were not known to each other. Our theory is that the victim was smoking while waiting to drop off his package. The two accused might have objected to this, leading to a fight,” an official said.

The police said that the accused was arrested with the help of CCTV footage.

“Investigation began immediately. Through the examination of CCTV footage and intelligence gathered, one of the accused was arrested within 24 hours,” DCP Bansal said.