Delhi: 22 apprehended in police combing drive

Twenty-two people were apprehended by Noida Police during a joint operation with their counterparts in Ghaziabad and Delhi. Called ‘Operation Prahar 2’, the special drive was held to identify people who had skipped parole and had cases pending against them. The operation was carried out in Ghaziabad’s Khora after police received inputs of several criminals living in the area.

“For the last few days, we had been preparing a list of criminals from Khora area involved in loot, theft, snatching and similar cases. Inputs were shared between Noida, Delhi and Ghaziabad police and we decided to carry out raids collectively. Twenty-two accused were brought in and their criminal dossiers prepared. We will be carrying out more such drives against criminals,” said Rajneesh Verma, ACP 2, Gautam Buddh Nagar.

According to police, Khora has a population of more than 10 lakh and shares 28 border points between Noida, Ghaziabad and Delhi. Many people live here on rent without proper verification.

The drive involved nearly 140 officials from three districts. The operation lasted three hours.

Those found to have skipped parole were sent back to jail. One accused, Durgesh Mota, had more than 65 cases pending against him, police said.

In some homes, police found freshly cut vegetables, indicating people had been tipped off about the raids.