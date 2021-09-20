Delhi reports 211 cases of dengue, 87 cases in September

Delhi reported 211 cases of dengue between January 1 and September 18, out of which 87 were reported in September. A weekly report compiled by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) showed that a total of 86 cases of malaria and 44 cases of chikungunya were reported in the city during the same period.

No fatality has been reported from the illnesses so far this year. The highest number of dengue cases recorded during the same period was in 2017 when the city saw 1,465 cases of the vector-borne disease. In 2020, a total of 172 cases of dengue infection were recorded during the same period.

On Sunday, as a part of the Delhi government’s ‘10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute’ dengue prevention campaign, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal requested the children in the city to take part in the ongoing campaign.

“Dear kids, get ready to fight dengue. Let’s do a 10-minute homework every Sunday to protect Delhi from Dengue. For this, we need to check our homes and surrounding areas for any signs of stagnant water. If we do find water, let’s drain it, replace it regularly or cover it with a small layer of oil. Let’s also call up our friends and ask them to take part in this campaign,” said Kejriwal in an address

Last week, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that dengue cases are in control so far, and the government is alert and prepared to deal with any situation arising out of the vector-borne disease.