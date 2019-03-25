Delhi: 21-yr-old hacker held for rape, blackmail

A 21-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stalking, raping and extorting Rs 50,000 from a teenage girl. According to police, Jaswant Singh was pursuing a course in hacking from a private institute in South Delhi. He would allegedly assume a fake identity to befriend girls on social media and would blackmail them after hacking their accounts, said police.

According to police, the girl accepted Singh’s friend request last year and the two started chatting. A few weeks later, he hacked her account. “He asked her to share pictures with him, but she blocked her account. He then made a fake account in the girl’s name and uploaded morphed photos of her. He called her using VoIP software and threatened to upload more photos if she didn’t obey him,” a senior police officer claimed.

In her complaint, the girl alleged that he asked her to meet him at a guesthouse where he raped her. “He demanded Rs 1 lakh and asked her to steal the money from her mother’s locker. She finally gave him Rs 51,000. She alleged that he raped her twice after the first incident. Last week, he again demanded Rs 1 lakh. When she refused, he called her and connected her to a man who posed as a porn site employee. He told her that the accused had given them her photos for their website,” the officer said.

The girl decided to steal the money again but was caught by her mother and confided in her. They then approached police. “We lodged an FIR and asked the girl to negotiate with him and laid a trap. The girl struck a deal for Rs 60,000 and asked Singh to come to a Lajpat Nagar restaurant, where several policemen in plain clothes were waiting,” the officer said.

Police have seized his laptop, on which they found pictures of several girls, and sent it for forensic examination. Singh was produced before a Delhi court and was sent to 14-days judicial custody.