Delhi: 21-yr-old college student shot dead, four booked

A 21-year-old student of SGT University in Budhera was shot dead allegedly by another college student after a dispute near the parking area on Friday afternoon. Police have booked four students from the university on charges of murder.

The victim, Vinit Kumar from UP’s Shamli, was a fourth-year student of Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery. The accused — third-year law student Pankhil alias Lucky, his brother Nitesh, Rahul, and Himani — are on the run, said police.

Police sources said Pankhil believed Vinit had shown interest in his friend, Himani, and had allegedly passed some insensitive remarks, which had enraged him. He had come to college on Friday with the intention of allegedly killing him, claimed sources.

DCP (West) Deepak Saharan said: “Preliminary probe suggests the shooter, Pankhil, has a criminal record. Police and crime branch teams are conducting raids to trace the accused. In the FIR, the victim’s friends alleged there was enmity over friendship with a woman friend. It is too early to establish the motive. We are proceeding with caution as it concerns future of students.”

Police sources said at 10.30 am on Friday, two accused, Rahul and Nitesh, went to Vinit’s class and asked him to come out to discuss something, but the teacher didn’t let him leave.

In the FIR, complainant Harsh Gaur, who studies in the same class, said, “When class ended at 12 pm, Vinit told us he suspected the four accused would pick a fight with him and requested his group of friends to escort him safely to the hostel.”

Police said at 12.30 pm, Vinit and three of his friends were walking to the hostel and were close to A block, near the parking, when they were intercepted by the four accused. “The accused confronted Vinit and started fighting with him. We [friends] intervened and tried to pull them apart when Nitesh suddenly held Vinit from behind. In the ensuing chaos, Pankhil pulled out a gun and shot Vinit in the stomach,” alleged Gaur in the FIR, adding that the accused then escaped on motorcycles.

Police said Vinit suffered a gunshot wound and was rushed by his friends to the emergency unit of SGT hospital on campus, where he died during treatment. Officers at Budhera police post received information of the incident at 1.20 pm and rushed to the spot.

Police said CCTV footage of the incident shows one gunshot was fired during the alleged confrontation, which lasted between 1 and 2 minutes.

Police said the victim’s family has arrived in the city and the body has been kept in the mortuary for post-mortem.

SGT University, in a statement said, “As per preliminary information available with the university, today’s incident is a result of personal dispute among some students. Police are investigating the matter and university authorities are fully cooperating with local police.”

A university official, on condition of anonymity, said, “This is a shocking incident. Usually, people entering campus are frisked and their IDs checked. Since there are several entry points from the hospital side, anyone could potentially enter with a firearm.”

Police said an FIR was registered against the accused under IPC sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 34 (common intention) and relevant sections of the Arms Act at Rajendra Park police station.