Delhi: 21-year-old shot dead as midnight run to convenience store takes fatal turn

A 21-year-old man was shot dead following an argument after the door of an i20 car knocked against his motorcycle in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar. According to police, the occupants of the car are the prime accused, and have not been identified yet.

Advertising

Police said the incident took place outside a convenience store in Mayur Vihar when the victim, Yogesh, had gone to buy coldrinks with his cousin and a tenant. DCP (east) Pankaj Singh told The Indian Express: “Eyewitnesses said that the three reached the store at around 12.30 am. Soon after, a white i20 car stopped next to them. As the driver was opening the door, it touched the motorcycle and an argument broke out between Yogesh and the occupants of the car,” said Singh. While Yogesh’s cousin went inside the store, he and his tenant remained outside and a fight ensued.

“One of the car’s occupants also went inside. Meanwhile, Yogesh allegedly picked up an iron rod lying on the road and broke the car’s window, following which the vehicle’s other occupant opened fire at him and sped away. Yogesh received three bullet injuries in his leg, abdomen and chest,” said a police officer. Singh said they are looking at CCTV footage from the store to identify the two accused.

According to Yogesh’s uncle, Surender Singh, the three men were returning home after meeting a relative admitted in a private hospital in Mayur Vihar. “They had stopped at the store to buy some juice for his cousin,” his uncle said.

Yogesh is survived by his wife and a two-year-old daughter.