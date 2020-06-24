Delhi: 2,000 beds at new Covid facility ready this week

CM Kejriwal, Deputy CM Sisodia at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas campus. Tashi Tobgyal CM Kejriwal, Deputy CM Sisodia at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas campus. Tashi Tobgyal

A large section of the upcoming makeshift Covid facility at Chhatarpur’s Radha Soami Satsang Beas centre will be operational this week, with the assistance of ITBP personnel, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.

In the first phase, there are likely to be 2,000 beds at the centre, an MHA official said. A private mattress firm is providing beds and mattresses in the first phase.

The facility has been named Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre and Hospital, said District Magistrate South B M Mishra.

“Dear Kejriwal ji, it has already been decided in our meeting 3 days back, and MHA has assigned the work of operating the 10,000 bed Covid Care Centre at Radha Swami Beas in Delhi to ITBP. The work is in full swing and a large part of the facility will be operational by June 26,” Shah tweeted, responding to reports that Kejriwal has invited him to visit the centre and sought deployment of health staff from the ITBP and Army.

In his response, Kejriwal said the armed forces, doctors, social organisations, Centre and the Delhi government have been working together to tackle the pandemic. “I am hopeful that we will together defeat corona. Thank you for supporting the people of Delhi and the Delhi government in these difficult circumstances,” he tweeted.

In another tweet, Shah said, “I would also like to inform the people of Delhi that a 1,000 bed full-fledged hospital with 250 ICU beds is being developed for Covid patients. DRDO and Tata Trust are building the facility. Armed forces personnel will man it. This Covid care centre will be ready in next 10 days.”

He added that armed forces personnel will be deployed for medical care of patients who will be shifted to the railway isolation coaches and that “8,000 additional beds have already been placed at Delhi government’s disposal for making Covid care centres, as per requirement”.

