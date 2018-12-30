Delhi: 200 smart bikes, 50 stands in NDMC’s push for cyclists

Cycling enthusiasts in the capital will have more options in the new year, with New Delhi Municipal Council adding 200 more smart bikes, 50 more stations and dedicated corridors for cyclists.

Advertising

“The cycle sharing project has received a good response since its launch in June, with over 6,000 people registering to avail the facility. We have now decided to add to the number of cycles. With this, we will have 500 cycles in our fleet on January 1,” a senior NDMC official said.

“The council plans to set up dedicated cycle lanes in areas such as KG Marg, Akbar Road and Ashoka Road, and work will start early next year. We will also be increasing the number of cycle stands from 50 to 100,” he said, adding: “A survey is being conducted to see the pattern of cyclists. It has been found that it will be feasible to construct stands near residential areas and markets,” the official said.

While the stands are mostly at Metro stations at the moment, the second phase will cover residential areas and markets too. After registering with the NDMC-311 app on their phones, cyclists will be able to unlock the cycle with a one-time password (OTP). The app records the time when the cycle is unlocked, and charges accordingly.

Charges for the smart cycle is free of cost for the first half-hour, but for members only, while non-members will be charged Rs 10 for the same time. A one-week and monthly pass for bike sharing is available at Rs 199 and Rs 399 respectively.