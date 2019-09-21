Delhi: 20-yr-old kills herself, man booked

A 20-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her home in West Delhi Thursday. The incident took place around 6 pm, and the woman was found by her mother. Her family has alleged she was being harassed by a “friend in the neighbourhood, whom she had known for over a year.”

Additional DCP (West) Sameer Sharma said, “A case of abetment to suicide has been registered against the man. No police complaint of harassment was given to the police station by the woman earlier.” No suicide note was found at the spot.

The woman’s uncle told The Indian Express, “She used to be in a relationship with a man and recently told the family that he was blackmailing her using some videos. Before we could complain about it, she killed herself.” The woman was studying at a private college and the man lived near her home. Her father, who has been living separately for over a year, said, “At the cremation ground, I found out my daughter was being blackmailed by a friend who had some videos. I had not spoken to her for over a year.”

Sharma said, “A post-mortem was conducted. The accused is absconding.” Police have recovered the woman’s phone, which has been sent to the forensic department. “So far, we have not come across the alleged videos,” said a police officer. ens