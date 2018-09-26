Delhi: 20-year-old kills girlfriend, decapitates body and dumps it in a drain

According to police, the accused and a police team headed to the drain near Lala Lajpat Rai Marg and found two bags — one containing the head and the other the torso. (Representational) According to police, the accused and a police team headed to the drain near Lala Lajpat Rai Marg and found two bags — one containing the head and the other the torso. (Representational)

Suspecting that his girlfriend was cheating on him, a 20-year-old man allegedly murdered her before hacking the body into two pieces and dumping it in a drain in southeast Delhi’s Nizamuddin Tuesday evening.

Police said that while the accused, Rizwan Khan, was returning home after dumping the body, he ran into a patrolling team and allegedly confessed to the crime. Khan told a beat constable that he suspected she was having an affair.

According to police, the accused and a police team headed to the drain near Lala Lajpat Rai Marg and found two bags — one containing the head and the other the torso.

The age of the girl has not been verified yet, but police suspect her to be a minor.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal told The Indian Express that Khan has been “constantly changing his statements” on when and where he killed the girl before dumping the body.

“Initially, he told us that he killed her near the drain and dumped the body. Later, he said that he killed her at home a day earlier. We are questioning him to establish the sequence of events,” said the DCP.

The girl’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to AIIMS mortuary. The girl’s family has been informed, said the officer.

Khan is currently unemployed and lives with two elder brothers and a sister. His mother works as a domestic help in southeast Delhi.

