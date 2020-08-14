Delhi: 20-year-old woman poses as cop, issues fake Covid challans to make money, arrested

Tamanna Jahan was spotted wearing a police uniform

A 20-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly posing as an assistant sub-inspector and issuing fake Covid challans in West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar, police said Thursday.

According to police, the woman, Tamanna Jahan, who is unemployed, was allegedly wearing a police uniform and taking money from people who were violating social distancing or were not wearing masks.

On Wednesday morning, head constable Sumer Singh was patrolling in the area when he noticed Jahan and suspected something amiss. He called constable Ashok to go to the spot in civilian clothes and talk to Jahan. “Ashok went without a mask… Jahan stopped Ashok and told him to pay fine for not wearing a mask. When he asked her about her posting, she said she is posted at Tilak Nagar police station as an ASI. Ashok then told the woman that he too works there and has never seen her. The woman panicked and couldn’t show a police ID card to the constable,” said DCP (West) Deepak Purohit.

A team lead by ASI Bhom Singh and a woman constable apprehended Jahan. She was later arrested. During questioning, she told police she allegedly carried out the scam as she needed money for her family.

“She recently got married against her parents’ wishes and didn’t have any money… So she decided to pose as an ASI so she could scare offenders and take money from them in the name of Covid challan. She was also preparing for UPSC… she gave the exam earlier but couldn’t clear it,” said a senior police officer. A fake challan book, cash and police uniform were recovered.

