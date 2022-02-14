Delhi: 20-year-old student found dead in his room in Bawana, probe on

A 20-year-old student was allegedly killed by unknown persons at his accommodation in Outer Delhi’s Bawana. Police said they are questioning suspects following a complaint from the victim’s father.

The deceased was identified as Adarsh Bachan, who hailed from Bihar. He was staying at a rented accommodation.

According to the police, they received a call around 4.30 pm on Sunday when the youth’s father informed them that his son’s room was locked. “We got a duplicate key and opened the door. The student was lying in a pool of blood. There were blood stains on the floor, wall and other places in the room,” a senior police officer said.

The police sent FSL and crime teams to the spot. The body is being preserved at a mortuary.

Cops said the investigation is being conducted by an inspector-level officer. Five teams have been deployed to nab the accused.