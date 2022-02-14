scorecardresearch
Monday, February 14, 2022
Delhi: 20-year-old student found dead in his room in Bawana, probe on

Cops went to check on the Bihar native after his father contacted them. He was found in the room lying in a pool of blood.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: February 14, 2022 11:21:49 am
The police sent FSL and crime teams to the spot. The body is being preserved at a mortuary.

A 20-year-old student was allegedly killed by unknown persons at his accommodation in Outer Delhi’s Bawana. Police said they are questioning suspects following a complaint from the victim’s father.

The deceased was identified as Adarsh Bachan, who hailed from Bihar. He was staying at a rented accommodation.

According to the police, they received a call around 4.30 pm on Sunday when the youth’s father informed them that his son’s room was locked. “We got a duplicate key and opened the door. The student was lying in a pool of blood. There were blood stains on the floor, wall and other places in the room,” a senior police officer said.

Cops said the investigation is being conducted by an inspector-level officer. Five teams have been deployed to nab the accused.

