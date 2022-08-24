Delhi: 20-year-old prisoner dies after fight with fellow inmate inside Tihar jail

A 20-year-old prisoner in Delhi’s Tihar jail died after a scuffle with a fellow inmate in the barrack Monday morning, said officials Wednesday. The police said no arrests have been made yet but an inquiry has been initiated.

The deceased was identified as Samir Khan (20), who suffered injuries to the head and collapsed after the fight at jail No. 5. The police have not divulged the identity of the fellow prisoner.

Officials said other inmates called for help and Samir was taken to the jail hospital. He was later shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital but succumbed to the injuries.

“The whole incident is captured on CCTV cameras. Samir had no visible injuries. He was declared brought dead at the hospital. We have informed all concerned authorities and inquest proceedings will be conducted by a metropolitan magistrate,” said an officer.

Samir was a resident of Bhalswa Dairy and was lodged in a case of robbery as an undertrial prisoner, said the police.

Tihar officials said they stepped up security around the barracks after the incident. Jail guards and wardens will be questioned for negligence, said the police, adding that they should have intervened earlier.