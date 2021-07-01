Delhi: 20-year-old man stabbed to death in front of father in road rage

Dev's father, Jaipal (45) was returning home on his bike and he met with a minor accident involving a car and a tempo.

A 20-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in a case of road rage in front of his father by a group of six men in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. The deceased Dev Priya (20), a resident of Burari, was studying at Delhi University’s School of Open Learning.

The police said they have arrested all six accused – Sahil (25), Annu (21), Devender (18), Satyaveer (18), Aakash (18) and Anuraag (19) within six hours of the crime.

Dev’s father, Jaipal (45) was returning home on his bike and he met with a minor accident involving a car and a tempo. While the car left, the tempo driver and his friends got into a heated argument with Jaipal. Around midnight, Jaipal called Dev to the spot for help.

A senior police officer said both parties were drunk and stopped arguing after some time. However, after Dev came, they started fighting again and the men stabbed Dev.

Usha Rangnani, DCP (Northwest) said, “We received a PCR call around 12.20 am about a scuffle at Azadpur. Dev was injured and rushed to BJRM Hospital. Later on, he was shifted to Fortis Hospital where he died during the treatment. The complainant, his father, told us that they got into a fight with a group of men following a small accident.”

DCP Rangnani said they recovered two knives that were used at the time of the offence. The accused are now being questioned and further investigation is being conducted.