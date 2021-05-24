Delhi: 20-year-old man beaten to death on suspicion of theft, two arrested

Around 5 am on Sunday, Sarfaraz was found dead. His family, who live nearby, were told about his death and they informed police around 6 am.

A 20-year-old man was beaten to death, allegedly on suspicion of theft, by men in Outer Delhi’s Swaroop Vihar on Saturday night. Police said two of the accused were arrested on Sunday afternoon, while raids are on to nab two more men.

According to police, the victim, Sarfaraz, was allegedly found walking in a neighbourhood at night in Swaroop Vihar by a few residents. Police said the men took him to a factory and tied him to a heavy machine used in construction before thrashing him with sticks.

Around 5 am on Sunday, Sarfaraz was found dead. His family, who live nearby, were told about his death and they informed police around 6 am.

A senior police officer from the Outer district said, “Sarfaraz’s brother told us he was beaten to death over suspicion of theft. Locals in the area claim he was found in the area late at night. Three-four men picked him up and thrashed him.”

A case of murder has been registered at Swaroop Nagar police station. The arrested accused have been identified as Amit and Videsh.

Police said Sarfaraz was unemployed while his brother is an e-rickshaw driver and his father is a labourer.

According to police, Sarfaraz’s brother said he went out for a walk near their house when the accused picked him up. The family came to know about the incident from their neighbours.

Police said he does not have a criminal record.