Delhi: 20-year-old hangs self, names four in video message, says police

A 20-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in Ghaziabad’s Shastri Nagar on Thursday, said police.

According to police, a purported video was discovered on his phone, in which he “blamed four people for his death”. According to the victim’s family members, his sister-in-law found him hanging in his room at around 4.30 pm Thursday, following which she called her husband. The duo found the purported video, wherein he allegedly named two women and two men and accused them of harassing him since June 14. He can also be heard asking his family to ensure that the four are sent to prison, claimed police.

An FIR has been registered against the four for abetment of suicide. SP City Shlok Kumar said no arrests have been made so far: “We are questioning those named in the video. The matter is under investigation.”