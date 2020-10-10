Delhi: 20-year-old arrested for setting teen on fire

The accused was produced before a Delhi Court and sent to judicial custody.(Representational image)

A 20-year-old BA student has been arrested from Northwest Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh for allegedly trying to kill his ex-girlfriend by setting her on fire. Initial investigation has revealed that he attacked her after she ended their relationship. The victim received 30 percent burn injuries. An FIR has been registered and the accused has been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

DCP (Northwest) Vijayanta Goyal Arya said the accused has been identified as Bablu Kumar. “We had registered an FIR under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (threatening) of the IPC against him, but he was hiding since then. We received information that he would come to Haiderpur to meet his mother. A team led by sub-inspector Satwant Singh laid a trap and arrested him,” she added.

He was produced before a Delhi Court and sent to judicial custody.

According to police, the 18-year-old complainant has alleged that she was in a relationship with him, but ended it a few months ago.

“He initially threatened her of dire consequences and then recently asked her to come for a last meeting. When she arrived, he threw petrol on her and set her on fire. She raised an alarm and passersby doused the fire,” said an officer.

“She was taken to hospital where doctors informed the police that she had sustained 30 per cent burn injuries. She initially refused to file a complaint, but later recorded her statement,” an officer said.

