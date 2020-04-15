Delhi: 20 quarantined after court staff dies and judge tests positive

The judge, who was on deputation, tested positive for coronavirus infection and is presently undergoing treatment at a hospital. The judge, who was on deputation, tested positive for coronavirus infection and is presently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Coronavirus (COVID-19): At least 20 people have been placed under home quarantine after a 42-year-old Saket court staff Sunday died of coronavirus infection and a judge tested positive 10 days ago.

As per District and Sessions Courts Employee Welfare Association’s General Secretary Deepak Bhardwaj, the staffer who died at the hospital on Monday was posted at Saket District Court complex in a copy agency and was regularly visiting a South Delhi hospital for dialysis.

Senior Public Prosecutor, A T Ansari, posted at Saket Court said the man contracted the virus after he came in contact with a coronavirus positive nurse who was carrying out his dialysis.

The judge, who was on deputation, tested positive for coronavirus infection and is presently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

A member of the Delhi State Legal Services Authority confirmed that the judge’s wife, daughter and his nephew have tested positive and have been admitted at AIIMS, Jhajjar. “Seven others are under home quarantine till April 19,” said the member. The area had been declared a containment zone on Monday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.