Delhi: 2 who raped woman and her daughter, man who shot video arrested

After a video showing a woman and her daughter being raped in Northwest Delhi went viral on social media, Delhi Police launched a probe and arrested three men, including two of the alleged rapists and a third man who allegedly shot the video. The women have been taken to a shelter home.

According to police, the incident took place on the night of December 29 and 30. “The crime had not been reported by the victims at first. It was only after the video surfaced that we made efforts to locate the 35-year-old woman and her 18-year-old daughter,” said DCP (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya.

An officer said the victims were ragpickers.

“In view of the gravity of the case, multiple teams were constituted to trace the victims and accused… all police teams examined CCTV footage, local intelligence was collected, local enquiry was initiated at nearby bus stops, Metro stations, shelter homes… The victims were traced after great effort; their statements were recorded and medical examination was conducted. They said they were raped by two unknown persons…,” said the DCP.

To trace the accused, suspected persons between the ages of 20 and 30 were examined based on video footage and descriptions provided by the victims. “We narrowed down on a few people. After local inquiries, the accused were found,” said an officer.

The victims later identified the accused — the two attackers Sonu (22), a resident of Jahangirpuri, and Amit (24); and Ritik (18), a resident of JJ Colony Wazirpur, who took the video.

An FIR was registered under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (criminal force), 354C (voyeurism), 376 (rape), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

The DCP said police are writing to social media platforms, including YouTube, to ensure the video is taken down.