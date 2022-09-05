scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

Delhi: 2-wheeler riders and pedestrians top casualty list

Last year saw a 3% increase in fatal accidents as compared to 2020 — 1,238 persons were killed in 2021, whereas 1,197 were killed in 2020 — transport department data shows. 

Delhi road accident, delhi road accidents, delhi two-wheeler riders, Delhi news, Delhi city news, New Delhi, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsHit-and-run cases in Delhi increased from 600 in 2020 to 708 in 2021, accounting for 59% of fatal crashes.

Last year saw a 3% increase in fatal accidents as compared to 2020 — 1,238 persons were killed in 2021, whereas 1,197 were killed in 2020 — transport department data shows.

A break-up of the fatalities shows that:

🔴 Pedestrians account for 42% of deaths, motorcyclists 36%, pillion riders 7%, cyclists 4%, light motor vehicles 5%, auto-rickshaws 4% and heavy motor vehicles 2%. Overall, both motorcycle riders and pillion riders accounted for 43% of deaths.

🔴 A total of 93% of deaths occurred among vulnerable road users (pedestrians, motorcyclists, cyclists and auto-rickshaw occupants — both motorised and electric).

🔴 Men accounted for 1,068 fatalities. Of these, 426 were motorcyclists and 420 pedestrians. A total of 127 women died in road accidents, of whom 71 were pedestrians and 37 motorcycle-pillion riders.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A good day in court, a faint political stirringPremium
A good day in court, a faint political stirring
Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controver...Premium
Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controver...
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocksPremium
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaitedPremium
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaited

🔴 Men were found at fault for most of the fatal crashes in Delhi. Only 1% of drivers found at fault were female. Cases with unknown gender were excluded, the report noted.

🔴 Data also shows that most fatal accidents occur between 8 pm and 1 am on weekdays and weekdays while peak crash timings are observed between 11 pm to 12 am. However, Friday, Saturday and Sunday saw more fatal crashes than other weekdays.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Offending vehicles

In 40% of the total fatal crashes, the colliding vehicle was unknown. In cases where the vehicle is known:

🔴 Heavy vehicles were responsible for 44% of crashes

🔴 Light motor vehicles account for 30%

🔴 Motorcyclists for 21%.

Advertisement

“Light motor vehicles and heavy vehicles (goods carriers) were responsible for most pedestrian (76) and motorcyclist deaths (94) respectively. Most cyclists (20) were killed by light motor vehicles. 81 persons were killed in single-vehicle crashes involving motorcyclists,” shows the data.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Hit-and-run

Hit-and-run cases in Delhi increased from 600 in 2020 to 708 in 2021, accounting for 59% of fatal crashes. Of these

🔴 Pedestrians killed in hit-and-runs up by 29% — 379 in 2021, 293 in 2020.

More from Delhi

🔴 Motorists killed in hit-and-runs up by 7% — 280 in 2021, 261 in 2020.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 05-09-2022 at 01:21:49 am
Next Story

69 fatal spots mapped in city saw 5 accidents per km in last 2 years: Data

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Serena Williams' childhood coach traces journey from nine-year-old to World No.1

Serena Williams' childhood coach traces journey from nine-year-old to World No.1

Premium
Why action against only madrasas, why not gurukuls: AIMPLB

Why action against only madrasas, why not gurukuls: AIMPLB

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Premium
A good day in court, a faint political stirring
From Opinion Editor

A good day in court, a faint political stirring

Premium
BJP takes dig at Congress rally, calls it 'Rahul's relaunch 4.0'

BJP takes dig at Congress rally, calls it 'Rahul's relaunch 4.0'

Mohammad Hasnain: The Pakistan pace tearaway who never had it easy

Mohammad Hasnain: The Pakistan pace tearaway who never had it easy

A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ Day
Express Opinion

A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ Day

Premium
Criticising PM risky, says ex-SC judge; Rijiju hits back

Criticising PM risky, says ex-SC judge; Rijiju hits back

'Don't want to put my nose in matter': Bangladesh PM on India-China tensions

'Don't want to put my nose in matter': Bangladesh PM on India-China tensions

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO plunges to death at New York's Jenga tower

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO plunges to death at New York's Jenga tower

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 04: Latest News
Advertisement