Delhi: 2-wheeler riders and pedestrians top casualty list

Last year saw a 3% increase in fatal accidents as compared to 2020 — 1,238 persons were killed in 2021, whereas 1,197 were killed in 2020 — transport department data shows.

A break-up of the fatalities shows that:

🔴 Pedestrians account for 42% of deaths, motorcyclists 36%, pillion riders 7%, cyclists 4%, light motor vehicles 5%, auto-rickshaws 4% and heavy motor vehicles 2%. Overall, both motorcycle riders and pillion riders accounted for 43% of deaths.

🔴 A total of 93% of deaths occurred among vulnerable road users (pedestrians, motorcyclists, cyclists and auto-rickshaw occupants — both motorised and electric).

🔴 Men accounted for 1,068 fatalities. Of these, 426 were motorcyclists and 420 pedestrians. A total of 127 women died in road accidents, of whom 71 were pedestrians and 37 motorcycle-pillion riders.

🔴 Men were found at fault for most of the fatal crashes in Delhi. Only 1% of drivers found at fault were female. Cases with unknown gender were excluded, the report noted.

🔴 Data also shows that most fatal accidents occur between 8 pm and 1 am on weekdays and weekdays while peak crash timings are observed between 11 pm to 12 am. However, Friday, Saturday and Sunday saw more fatal crashes than other weekdays.

Offending vehicles

In 40% of the total fatal crashes, the colliding vehicle was unknown. In cases where the vehicle is known:

🔴 Heavy vehicles were responsible for 44% of crashes

🔴 Light motor vehicles account for 30%

🔴 Motorcyclists for 21%.

“Light motor vehicles and heavy vehicles (goods carriers) were responsible for most pedestrian (76) and motorcyclist deaths (94) respectively. Most cyclists (20) were killed by light motor vehicles. 81 persons were killed in single-vehicle crashes involving motorcyclists,” shows the data.

Hit-and-run

Hit-and-run cases in Delhi increased from 600 in 2020 to 708 in 2021, accounting for 59% of fatal crashes. Of these

🔴 Pedestrians killed in hit-and-runs up by 29% — 379 in 2021, 293 in 2020.

🔴 Motorists killed in hit-and-runs up by 7% — 280 in 2021, 261 in 2020.