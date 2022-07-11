Delhi: 2 underpasses on Mathura Road remain shut after inauguration

Of the five underpasses part of Pragati Maidan Corridor project inaugurated by the Prime Minister on June 19, two on Mathura Road are yet to be opened to the public. According to the Public Works Department (PWD), the underpasses are being opened in a phased manner so that commuters don’t get confused by the routes.

The project comprises a 1.3-km-long tunnel and six underpasses, of which five are on Mathura Road. Three underpasses on Mathura Road — at Bhairon Marg, DPS, and Sher Shah Suri Road — are operational. Two underpasses situated between Pura Quila and NSIC Sports Club, and Bhagwan Das Road respectively are yet to be opened for traffic. The sixth underpass on the Bhairon Marg intersection is under construction.

When asked about the closure, an official from ITPO — which helmed the redevelopment project — said, “The Pragati Maidan tunnel and five underpasses were opened to decongest traffic. This kind of a facility has been opened for the first time. Even when a single underpass is opened anywhere, it takes time for commuters to understand the route. As these are five underpasses, they cannot be opened in one go. To avoid confusion, it has been decided to open them in a phased manner.”

Officials now plan to open the underpasses in the coming days.

Last week, the underpass on Bhagwan Das Road was waterlogged following the rain. An official had said: “The underpass is near residential areas — about four-five houses are close by and there is a problem of waterlogging… water has to be pumped out to through sumps situated inside.”

A PWD official also commented on the closure, saying: “Traffic police asked us not to open the underpasses as commuters will get confused. So, it will be opened soon after consulting with them.” However, DCP (Traffic) Aalap Patel had earlier said traffic police have not issued any order for closure of the underpasses on Mathura Road.

On Sunday, the DCP said, “We have not got any timeline so far for opening these two underpasses. Once the PWD informs us, traffic will be permitted on the stretch.”