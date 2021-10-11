Delhi: 2 policemen caught taking Rs 50k bribe held by CBI

October 11, 2021 1:49:04 am
A sub-inspector and an assistant sub-inspector have been arrested by CBI, officials said Sunday. Police said the two were allegedly caught taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 from another officer, SI Manoj, at Malviya Nagar police station. SI Manoj was earlier posted in South district. On August 3, a woman constable lodged a complaint against him alleging rape. The investigation was handed over to SI Romi Memroth.
Officials said on Saturday night, Manoj came to the station to meet Romi to hand over ‘documents’. Since she wasn’t there, she sent her subordinate ASI Lekhram to get it. Meanwhile, a team of CBI officials received a tip that Manoj would be coming to the police station and went there. They caught Lekhram taking a bag with Rs 50,000 cash. He told police that SI Romi asked him to collect the money.
