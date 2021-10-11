Delhi: 2 policemen caught taking Rs 50k bribe held by CBI

A sub-inspector and an assistant sub-inspector have been arrested by CBI, officials said Sunday. Police said the two were allegedly caught taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 from another officer, SI Manoj, at Malviya Nagar police station. SI Manoj was earlier posted in South district. On August 3, a woman constable lodged a complaint against him alleging rape. The investigation was handed over to SI Romi Memroth.