Delhi: 2 panels set up for reforms in education

Deputy CM Sisodia announced the creation of the committees Wednesday Deputy CM Sisodia announced the creation of the committees Wednesday

Two new committees were constituted on Wednesday to work towards developing a new state education board for Delhi, as well as for introducing reforms in primary and elementary education in the capital. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had announced that these committees would be formed in his 2020-2021 budget speech.

“Our government believes that education should play a guiding role in society. This is possible only when we connect education with the contemporary needs of society and the possibilities of tomorrow. For this, we will also have to make changes in our curriculum and examination system so that our students can go beyond book knowledge and gain practical knowledge and use it properly… The aim of the new Board is to establish such a system of education and examination in which children focus on understanding and learning rather [than] score marks by rote learning so that they prepare themselves for the possible challenges of the upcoming world,” he had said, on instituting a separate board while presenting the budget.

He had also announced that an ‘expert committee’ of expert scholars would prepare a new curriculum for classes from nursery to class VII of all Delhi government schools. Sisodia announced the creation of these two committees on Wednesday.

The committee for the creation of the framework for a Delhi State Education Board includes IIM Ahmedabad faculty Ankur Sarin, director ASER Centre Wilima Wadhwa, and director Alcohn group of schools Ashok Pandey.

The committee for the creation of a new curriculum for children upto the age of 14 includes principal Springdales School Ameeta Wattal, CEO Pratham foundation Rukmini Banerji, and education advisor Step by Step School Abha Adams.

